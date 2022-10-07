Global and United States Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Offshore Drilling Platforms market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Offshore Drilling Platforms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Offshore Drilling Platforms market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Jack-ups
Semi-submersibles
Drillships
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Keppel Corporation
Sembcorp Marine
DSME
Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)
HHI
National Oilwell Varco
CIMC Raffles
CSIC Dalian
COSCO
CMHI
Nabors
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Drilling Platforms Revenue in Offshore Drilling Platforms Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Drilling Platforms in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Offshore Drilling Platforms Industry Trends
1.4.2 Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Drivers
1.4.3 Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Challenges
1.4.4 Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Offshore Drilling Platforms by Type
2.1 Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Jack-ups
2.1.2 Semi-submersibles
2.1.3 Drillships
2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Offshore Drilling Platforms Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 Un
