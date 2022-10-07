Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Grounding busbar trunking systems distribute electricity with greater ease and flexibility than some other more permanent forms of installation and distribution. Sometimes spelled bus bar or buss bar, they are often metallic strips of copper, brass, or aluminum that both ground and conduct electricity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Segregated Bus Duct Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems include Siemens, ABB, Eaton, NVent ERICO, Panduit, Chatsworth Products, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Rittal and Burndy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Segregated Bus Duct
Nonsegregated Bus Duct
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Transportation
Others
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Grounding Busbar Trunking Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
ABB
Eaton
NVent ERICO
Panduit
Chatsworth Products
Harger Lightning & Grounding
Rittal
Burndy
Legrand
LS Cable
E.A.E Elektrik
Vertiv
Godrej & Boyce
Anord Mardix
KYODO KY-TEC
Huapeng Group
Wetown Electric
Vass Electrical Industries
Baosheng
Graziadio
Megabarre
DTM Elektroteknik
DBTS Industries
Naxso
Gersan Elektrik
Norelco
