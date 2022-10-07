Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings in global, including the following market information:
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medium Voltage Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings include Trench Group, Hitachi Energy, ABB, ChinSun, Yash, Pfiffner Group, Siemens, Shandong Hada Electric Co., Ltd. and Raptronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Medium Voltage Type
High Voltage Type
Ultra High Voltage Type
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Utilities
Industries
Energy and Electricity
Others
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trench Group
Hitachi Energy
ABB
ChinSun
Yash
Pfiffner Group
Siemens
Shandong Hada Electric Co., Ltd.
Raptronics
Drilco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings Product Type
3.8 T
