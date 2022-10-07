Global and United States Boron Nitride Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Boron Nitride market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Nitride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Boron Nitride market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)
Cubic boron nitride (CBN)
Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)
Segment by Application
Lubricant
Abrasive
Semiconductor Devices
Plastic Additive
Electronics
Aerospace
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
3M Company
Saint-Gobain
Ceradyne, Inc.
Momentive
H.C.Starck
UK Abrasives
Denka
Henze
Showa Denko Group
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Xinfukang
Qingzhou Fangyuan
DCEI
Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies
YingKou Liaobin
QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials
Sandvik Hyperion
ESK Ceramics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Boron Nitride Product Introduction
1.2 Global Boron Nitride Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Boron Nitride Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Boron Nitride Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Boron Nitride Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Boron Nitride Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Boron Nitride Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Boron Nitride in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Boron Nitride Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Boron Nitride Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Boron Nitride Industry Trends
1.5.2 Boron Nitride Market Drivers
1.5.3 Boron Nitride Market Challenges
1.5.4 Boron Nitride Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Boron Nitride Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)
2.1.2 Cubic boron nitride (CBN)
2.1.3 Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)
2.2 Global Boron Nitride Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Boron Nitride Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Boron Nitride Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Boron
