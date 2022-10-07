Antibacterial Masterbatch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antimicrobial masterbatch is for the microbial reduction such as bacterias and/or viruses. This is safe for human body because it is of non-toxic material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibacterial Masterbatch in global, including the following market information:
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Antibacterial Masterbatch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antibacterial Masterbatch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antibacterial Masterbatch include A. Schulman, Sukano, LyondellBasell, Clariant, Ampacet, Plastika Kritis, YILDIZ, ALOK Masterbatches and Kandui Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibacterial Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PP Type
PE Type
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic Packaging Bags
Food Packaging Films
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antibacterial Masterbatch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antibacterial Masterbatch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antibacterial Masterbatch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Antibacterial Masterbatch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
A. Schulman
Sukano
LyondellBasell
Clariant
Ampacet
Plastika Kritis
YILDIZ
ALOK Masterbatches
Kandui Industries
Viba Group
JJ Plastalloy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antibacterial Masterbatch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antibacterial Masterbatch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibacterial Masterbatch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antibacterial Masterbatch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibacterial Masterbatch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antibacterial Masterbatch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibacterial Masterbatc
