Conductive Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Conductive Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conductive Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Conductive Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conductive Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conductive Flooring include Gerflor, Nora, Operamed, Tarkett, Asia Cuanon, Flexco, Himfloor, KDF and Key Resin Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conductive Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conductive Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Conductive Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Flooring

Polyurethane Flooring

PVC Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Global Conductive Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Conductive Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Electronic and Electrical

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Global Conductive Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Conductive Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conductive Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conductive Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conductive Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Conductive Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gerflor

Nora

Operamed

Tarkett

Asia Cuanon

Flexco

Himfloor

KDF

Key Resin Company

PLC Laboratory

Pure Health

R-Tek Manufacturing

Sika

SIVIT

Huatong

EP Floors

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conductive Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conductive Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conductive Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conductive Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conductive Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conductive Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conductive Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conductive Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conductive Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conductive Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conductive Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Fl

