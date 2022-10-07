Conductive Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Conductive Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Conductive Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Conductive Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Conductive Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Conductive Flooring include Gerflor, Nora, Operamed, Tarkett, Asia Cuanon, Flexco, Himfloor, KDF and Key Resin Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conductive Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Conductive Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Conductive Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Flooring
Polyurethane Flooring
PVC Flooring
Vinyl Flooring
Global Conductive Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Conductive Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Electronic and Electrical
Aerospace
Automotive
Others
Global Conductive Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Conductive Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Conductive Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Conductive Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Conductive Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Conductive Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gerflor
Nora
Operamed
Tarkett
Asia Cuanon
Flexco
Himfloor
KDF
Key Resin Company
PLC Laboratory
Pure Health
R-Tek Manufacturing
Sika
SIVIT
Huatong
EP Floors
Mohawk Group
Armstrong
Staticworx
Flowcrete
Julie Industries
Altro
Ecotile
MERO
Formica
Silikal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Conductive Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Conductive Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Conductive Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Conductive Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Conductive Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Conductive Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Conductive Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Conductive Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Conductive Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Conductive Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Conductive Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Conductive Fl
