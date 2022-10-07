Global and United States Waterbased Coatings Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Waterbased Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterbased Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Waterbased Coatings market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Resin – Acrylic (Styrene Acrylic)
Formaldehyde
Polyurethane
Alkyds
Epoxy
Fluoropolymer
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive (Automotive OEM and Automotive Refinish)
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF
Akzo Nobel
Asian Paints
Kansai Paint
Valspar
Conren
ICA Group
Altana
Axalta Coating System
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams Company
NIPSEA GROUP
Kansai Nerolac Paint.
Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group
SKK Pte
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterbased Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Global Waterbased Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Waterbased Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Waterbased Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Waterbased Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Waterbased Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Waterbased Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Waterbased Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Waterbased Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Waterbased Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Waterbased Coatings Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Waterbased Coatings Industry Trends
1.5.2 Waterbased Coatings Market Drivers
1.5.3 Waterbased Coatings Market Challenges
1.5.4 Waterbased Coatings Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Waterbased Coatings Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Resin – Acrylic (Styrene Acrylic)
2.1.2 Formaldehyde
2.1.3 Polyurethane
2.1.4 Alkyds
2.1.5 Epoxy
2.1.6 Fluoropolymer
2.2 Global Waterbased Coatings Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Waterbased Coatin
