Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Wall Coverings in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Fiberglass Wall Coverings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Wall Coverings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Woven Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Wall Coverings include Saint-Gobain ADFORS, Fiberglass Fabrics, Arblu-Partita, Tecnografica, Inkiostro Bianco, Maya Romanoff, Terminal Design, Decowunder and VAVEX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Wall Coverings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Woven Fabric

Woven Fabric

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Others

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Wall Coverings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Wall Coverings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Wall Coverings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Fiberglass Wall Coverings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain ADFORS

Fiberglass Fabrics

Arblu-Partita

Tecnografica

Inkiostro Bianco

Maya Romanoff

Terminal Design

Decowunder

VAVEX

VITRULAN HOLDING

Criken Fiberglass Tape Company

Shandong Xingying Environmental Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Wall Coverings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Wall Coverings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Wall Coverings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Wall Coverings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Wall Coverings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Wall Coverings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Wall Covering

