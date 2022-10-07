Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Mortar for Commercial Building in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Dry Mortar for Commercial Building companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Mortar for Commercial Building include Sika, Saint-Gobain Weber, Henkel, Mapei, BASF, Cemex, Knauf, Ardex and Bostik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dry Mortar for Commercial Building manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar

Floor Screed

Tile Adhesives/Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters

EIFS Products

Other

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shopping Mall

Airports and Stations

Others

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Mortar for Commercial Building revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Mortar for Commercial Building revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Mortar for Commercial Building sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Dry Mortar for Commercial Building sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

Saint-Gobain Weber

Henkel

Mapei

BASF

Cemex

Knauf

Ardex

Bostik

CBP

Caparol

Hanil Cement

Sto

Baumit

Quick-mix

HB Fuller

Forbo

CPI Mortars

Grupo Puma

Tarmac

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Mortar for Commercial Building Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

