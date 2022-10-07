Blood Meal for Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blood meal is a dry, inert powder made from blood, used as a high-nitrogen organic fertilizer and a high protein animal feed. N = 13.25%, P = 1.0%, K = 0.6%. It is one of the highest non-synthetic sources of nitrogen. It usually comes from cattle or hogs as a slaughterhouse by-product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Meal for Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Blood Meal for Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blood Meal for Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protein Content>70% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blood Meal for Feed include Darling Ingredients, APC, Sanimax, Allanasons, Terramar Chile, Ridley Corporation, West Coast Reduction Ltd, Bovyer Valley and FASA Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blood Meal for Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Protein Content>70%
Protein Content>80%
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cattle
Poultry
Pet Food
Other
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blood Meal for Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blood Meal for Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Blood Meal for Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Blood Meal for Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Darling Ingredients
APC
Sanimax
Allanasons
Terramar Chile
Ridley Corporation
West Coast Reduction Ltd
Bovyer Valley
FASA Group
Puretop Feed
Bar – Magen Ltd
The Midfield Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blood Meal for Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blood Meal for Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blood Meal for Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blood Meal for Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blood Meal for Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blood Meal for Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blood Meal for Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blood Meal for Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blood Meal for Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blood Meal for Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Meal for Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Meal for Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Meal for Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Meal for Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Meal for Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Blood Meal fo
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/