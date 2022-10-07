Molded Optics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Precision glass molding is a high-precision optical element processing technology. It puts the softened glass into a high-precision mold, and directly molds the optical parts that meet the use requirements at one time under the conditions of heating, pressure and no oxygen. This report mainly studies the market of precision glass molded optical components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molded Optics in global, including the following market information:

Global Molded Optics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Molded Optics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Pcs)

Global top five Molded Optics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molded Optics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small (Outer Diameter Below 10mm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molded Optics include HOYA, AGC, Panasonic, Canon, Nikon, Kyocera, Alps, Asia Optical Co. Inc. and Kinko Optical Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Molded Optics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molded Optics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Molded Optics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small (Outer Diameter Below 10mm)

Medium (Outer Diameter 10-40mm)

Large (Outer Diameter Above 40mm)

Global Molded Optics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Molded Optics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronic

Automobile

Others

Global Molded Optics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)

Global Molded Optics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molded Optics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molded Optics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Molded Optics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Key companies Molded Optics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HOYA

AGC

Panasonic

Canon

Nikon

Kyocera

Alps

Asia Optical Co. Inc.

Kinko Optical Co.,Ltd.

Calin

Jiangxi Union Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ricoh

LightPath

Lante Optics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molded Optics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molded Optics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molded Optics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molded Optics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molded Optics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Molded Optics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molded Optics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molded Optics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molded Optics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molded Optics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molded Optics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molded Optics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molded Optics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Optics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molded Optics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Optics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Molded Optics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Small (Outer Diameter Below 10mm)

4.1.

