Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins include Purolite, Noble Water Technologies, Samyang Corp, Bestion, Thermax, ResinTech, Evoqua Water Technologies, Dowex and Nano Tree (M), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gel
Macroporous
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Metal Plating
Acid Catalysis
Others
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Purolite
Noble Water Technologies
Samyang Corp
Bestion
Thermax
ResinTech
Evoqua Water Technologies
Dowex
Nano Tree (M)
Sunresin
Mitsubishi Chemical
Persalt
Acuro Organics
Eichrom
Numatik Engineers
Hong Kong Chemical Industry
Bengbu Dongli Chemical Industry
Xi'an Qingyun Water Treatment Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strong Acid Exchange Cation Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
