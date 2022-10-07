Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) include Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU, Farassan, Fibrex, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Hengrun Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory and Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Epoxy

Other

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Other Applications

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

AMIBLU

Farassan

Fibrex

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Hengrun Group

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

Enduro Composites

Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

Graphite India Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass

