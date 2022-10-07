Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7396590/global-fiberglass-reinforced-pipe-forecast-2022-2028-726
Global top five Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) include Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU, Farassan, Fibrex, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Hengrun Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory and Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester
Epoxy
Other
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Municipal
Agricultural Irrigation
Industrial
Other Applications
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
AMIBLU
Farassan
Fibrex
Lianyungang Zhongfu
Hengrun Group
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)
Enduro Composites
Chemical Process Piping (CPP)
Graphite India Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Reinforced Pipe (FRP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications