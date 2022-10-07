Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions. For commercial use B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbide?s unique properties include: high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross section.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) in global, including the following market information:
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7391881/global-boron-carbide-forecast-2069-2022-2028-405
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market was valued at 215.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 258.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Abrasive Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) include 3M, JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”, Washington Mills, H.C. Starck, Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide, Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology and Songshan Boron Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Abrasive Powder
Micro Powder
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Abrasive
Military
Nuclear Applications
Refractory Materials
Others
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”
Washington Mills
H.C. Starck
Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide
Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive
Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide
Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology
Songshan Boron Technology
Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive
Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications