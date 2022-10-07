Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Boron Carbide is one of the hardest materials known, ranking third behind diamond and cubic boron nitride. Boron carbide powder is mainly produced by reacting carbon with B2O3 in an electric arc furnace, through carbothermal reduction or by gas phase reactions. For commercial use B4C powders usually need to be milled and purified to remove metallic impurities. Some of Boron Carbide?s unique properties include: high hardness, chemical inertness, and a high neutron absorbing cross section.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) in global, including the following market information:

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) market was valued at 215.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 258.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Abrasive Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) include 3M, JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”, Washington Mills, H.C. Starck, Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide, Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive, Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide, Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology and Songshan Boron Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Abrasive Powder

Micro Powder

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Abrasive

Military

Nuclear Applications

Refractory Materials

Others

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

JSC “Zaporozhabrasive”

Washington Mills

H.C. Starck

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide

Dunhua Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Qianjin Boron Carbide

Zhengzhou Yingcheng Technology

Songshan Boron Technology

Dalian Zhengxing Abrasive

Mudanjiang Hongda Boron Carbide

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boron Carbide (CAS 12069-32-8) Compani

