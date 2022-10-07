High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High purity electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. High purity Electronic grade phosphoric acid for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level).

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market was valued at 918.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1323.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid include Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, OCI Chemical, Rin Kagaku Kogyo, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Chengxing Group and Rasa Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2N

3N

Others

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cleaning

Etching

Others

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Solvay

ICL Performance Products

OCI Chemical

Rin Kagaku Kogyo

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chengxing Group

Rasa Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Electronic Grade Phosphoric Ac

