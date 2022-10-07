Food Plastic Wrap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Plastic Wrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Food Plastic Wrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Plastic Wrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Plastic Wrap include Glad, Saran, AEP Industries, Polyvinyl Films, Wrap Film Systems, Lakeland, Wrapex, Linpac Packaging and Melitta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Plastic Wrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

PVC

PVDC

Others

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Others

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Plastic Wrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Plastic Wrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Plastic Wrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Food Plastic Wrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Glad

Saran

AEP Industries

Polyvinyl Films

Wrap Film Systems

Lakeland

Wrapex

Linpac Packaging

Melitta

Comcoplast

Fora

Victor

Wentus Kunststoff

Sphere

Publi Embal

Koroplast

Pro-Pack

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Plastic Wrap Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Plastic Wrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Plastic Wrap Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Plastic Wrap Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Plastic Wrap Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Plastic Wrap Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Plastic Wrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Plastic Wrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Plastic Wrap Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Plastic Wrap Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Plastic Wrap Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Plastic Wrap Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Plastic Wrap Market Size Markets, 2021 &

latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications