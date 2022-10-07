Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The anticaking agents consist of a combination of powerful surfactants, surface tension modifiers, parting agents and crystal habit modifiers in a suitable carrier medium. The most widely used anticaking agents include the stearates of calcium and magnesium, silica and various silicates, talc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7391937/global-anticaking-agents-for-fertilizer-forecast-2022-2028-208

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market was valued at 450.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 619.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anti-Caking Agent Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer include ArrMaz, Clariant, Kao Corporation, Imerys, Forbon, Emulchem, Fertibon, Dorf Ketal and PPG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anti-Caking Agent Powder

Anti-Caking Agent Paste

Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biodegradable Fertilizer

Nitrate Fertilizers

Others

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArrMaz

Clariant

Kao Corporation

Imerys

Forbon

Emulchem

Fertibon

Dorf Ketal

PPG

Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem

Shandong Fuyuan Fine Chemical

Tashkent

Chemipol

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-anticaking-agents-for-fertilizer-forecast-2022-2028-208-7391937

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-anticaking-agents-for-fertilizer-forecast-2022-2028-208-7391937

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Fertilizer Anti-Caking Agents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Fertilizer Anti-Caking Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications