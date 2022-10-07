Construction and Building Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction and Building Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Construction and Building Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction and Building Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction and Building Plastic include Arkema SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Borelis AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Du Pont, Formosa Plastic Group, PetroChina Co. Ltd. and Reliance Co. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction and Building Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Acrylics

Composite Materials

Others

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pipe and Ducts

Door Fittings

Insulation

Others

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction and Building Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction and Building Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction and Building Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Construction and Building Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Borelis AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Du Pont

Formosa Plastic Group

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Reliance Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction and Building Plastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction and Building Plastic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction and Building Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction and Building Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction and Building Plastic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction and Building Plastic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction and Building Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction and Building Plastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction and Building Plastic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction and Building Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction and Building Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction and Building Plastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction and Building Plastic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

