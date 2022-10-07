Asphalt Roofing System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Roofing System in global, including the following market information:

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Asphalt Roofing System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Asphalt Roofing System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BUR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Roofing System include GAF, Firestone, IKO Industries, Asphaltech, Johns Manville, Klaus Roofing Systems, Texas Roof Management INC, Best Roofing and BLUE RIDGE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asphalt Roofing System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BUR

SBS

APP

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asphalt Roofing System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asphalt Roofing System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asphalt Roofing System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Asphalt Roofing System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GAF

Firestone

IKO Industries

Asphaltech

Johns Manville

Klaus Roofing Systems

Texas Roof Management INC

Best Roofing

BLUE RIDGE

Tremco Roofing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Asphalt Roofing System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Asphalt Roofing System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Asphalt Roofing System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Asphalt Roofing System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Asphalt Roofing System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Asphalt Roofing System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Asphalt Roofing System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Asphalt Roofing System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Asphalt Roofing System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Asphalt Roofing System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Roofing System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Roofing System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Roofing System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Roofing System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Roofing System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

