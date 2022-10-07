Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Raw Water Treatment Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Raw Water Treatment Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Biocides & Disinfectants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Raw Water Treatment Chemicals include ChemTreat Inc, Ecolab, SNF Group, Kemira, DuPont, Arkema, BASF, Ashland Corporation and Chemifloc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Raw Water Treatment Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Biocides & Disinfectants
Coagulants & Flocculants
Corrosion Inhibitors
Foam Control
pH Stabilizers
Scale Inhibitors
Others
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Municipal Water Treatment
Industrial Water Treatment
Others
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Raw Water Treatment Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Raw Water Treatment Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Raw Water Treatment Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Raw Water Treatment Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ChemTreat Inc
Ecolab
SNF Group
Kemira
DuPont
Arkema
BASF
Ashland Corporation
Chemifloc
Kurita
AkzoNobel
Dow Chemical
Solenis
SUEZ
Albemarle Corporation
Chemtex Speciality Limited
Veolia
Solvay
Thermax Global
Feralco
B&V Chemicals
Universal Water Chemicals Pvt Ltd
Innova Priority Solutions
Angel Chemicals Private Limited
WaterEx
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Raw Water Treatment Chemicals Companies
3.8
