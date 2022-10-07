Polybutadiene Elastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polybutadiene Elastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polybutadiene Elastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polybutadiene Elastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Cis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polybutadiene Elastic include RAHA GROUP, SIBUR International GmbH, Triveni Chemicals, Narula International, Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd., Munjal Agro, Opcbusiness, Taragot and Chandra Prabhu International Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polybutadiene Elastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Cis
Low Cis
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tire Manufacturing
Polymer Modification
Industrial Rubber Manufacturing
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polybutadiene Elastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polybutadiene Elastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polybutadiene Elastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polybutadiene Elastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RAHA GROUP
SIBUR International GmbH
Triveni Chemicals
Narula International
Ananta Polyrubb Pvt. Ltd.
Munjal Agro
Opcbusiness
Taragot
Chandra Prabhu International Limited
HJ Oil Group
Saiko Rubber (M) Sdn Bhd
Elastomer Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polybutadiene Elastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polybutadiene Elastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polybutadiene Elastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polybutadiene Elastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polybutadiene Elastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polybutadiene Elastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polybutadiene Elastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polybutadiene Elastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polybutadiene Elastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
