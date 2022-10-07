Functional Film Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Functional film material is a special protective film used in the manufacturing process and product structure. In industrial production, there are multiple processes in the manufacturing process of mobile phone glass panels, modern displays, and touch modules that require special performance protective masking film products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Film Material in Global, including the following market information:
Global Functional Film Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Functional Film Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Functional Protection Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Functional Film Material include 3M, Nitto, Tesa, Avery Dennison, Lohmann, SCAPA, SDK, Darbond Technology and Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science&Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Film Material companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Functional Film Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Functional Film Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Functional Protection Material
Precision Protective Material
Optical Functional Materials
Global Functional Film Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Functional Film Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Vehicle Electronics
Household Appliances
Lithium Battery Components
Photovoltaic Modules
Others
Global Functional Film Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Functional Film Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Functional Film Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Functional Film Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Nitto
Tesa
Avery Dennison
Lohmann
SCAPA
SDK
Darbond Technology
Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science&Technology
Ningbo Exciton Technology
Xinlun New Materials
Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Functional Film Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Functional Film Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Functional Film Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Functional Film Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Functional Film Material Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Functional Film Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Functional Film Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Functional Film Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Film Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Functional Film Material Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Film Material Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Functional Film Material Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Film Material Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
