Hydrindene (Indane) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrindene (Indane) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hydrindene (Indane) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrindene (Indane) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity ?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrindene (Indane) include JFE Chemical, Beida Industry, Panjin Read Chemical and Kylin Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydrindene (Indane) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity ?98%

Purity ?99%

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Rubber

Solvent

Other

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrindene (Indane) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrindene (Indane) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrindene (Indane) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hydrindene (Indane) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JFE Chemical

Beida Industry

Panjin Read Chemical

Kylin Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrindene (Indane) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrindene (Indane) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrindene (Indane) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrindene (Indane) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrindene (Indane) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrindene (Indane) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrindene (Indane) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrindene (Indane) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrindene (Indane) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrindene (I

