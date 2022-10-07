Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

Global Micronized Rubber Powder main players are Lehigh Technologies, Saudi Rubber Products, Entech, I.Q.M., etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market

In 2020, the global Micronized Rubber Powder market size was US$ 33 million and it is expected to reach US$ 50 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Micronized Rubber Powder Scope and Market Size

Micronized Rubber Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micronized Rubber Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Micronized Rubber Powder market is segmented into

?75 ?m

75-105 ?m

105-177 ?m

177-400 ?m

Segment by Application, the Micronized Rubber Powder market is segmented into

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Micronized Rubber Powder Market Share Analysis

Micronized Rubber Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Micronized Rubber Powder product introduction, recent developments, Micronized Rubber Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lehigh Technologies

Saudi Rubber Products

Entech

I.Q.M.

