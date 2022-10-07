Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.
Global Micronized Rubber Powder main players are Lehigh Technologies, Saudi Rubber Products, Entech, I.Q.M., etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market
In 2020, the global Micronized Rubber Powder market size was US$ 33 million and it is expected to reach US$ 50 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Micronized Rubber Powder Scope and Market Size
Micronized Rubber Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micronized Rubber Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Micronized Rubber Powder market is segmented into
?75 ?m
75-105 ?m
105-177 ?m
177-400 ?m
Segment by Application, the Micronized Rubber Powder market is segmented into
Rubber
Plastics
Coatings
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Micronized Rubber Powder Market Share Analysis
Micronized Rubber Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Micronized Rubber Powder product introduction, recent developments, Micronized Rubber Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lehigh Technologies
Saudi Rubber Products
Entech
I.Q.M.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Micronized Rubber Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 ?75 ?m
1.2.3 75-105 ?m
1.2.4 105-177 ?m
1.2.5 177-400 ?m
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Rubber
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Micronized Rubber Powder Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Micronized Rubber Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Micronized Rubber Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Mi
