Global and United States Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
High frequency
Low frequency
Segment by Application
Commercial
Public Safety
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Harris Corporation
Motorola Solutions
Simoco
Raytheon Company
JVCKENWOOD
Thales SA
RELM Wireless Corporation
Hytera Communications
Tait Radio Communications
Sepura PLC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Introduction
1.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Industry Trends
1.5.2 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Drivers
1.5.3 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Challenges
1.5.4 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 High frequency
