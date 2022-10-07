Uncategorized

Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber

Polymerized Sodium Butadiene Rubber

Others

Segment by Application

Coating

Tire

Plastics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Trinseo

Arlanxe

SIBUR International GmbH

Kumho Petrochemical

Mitsubishi International Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Milagro Rubber

Firestone

Joss

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Polymerized Sodium Butadiene Rubber
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Tire
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Low Cis-polybutad

 

