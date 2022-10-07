Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cellulose nitrate membrane filters (also known as nitrocellulose membrane filters) are prepared by the reaction of cellulose and nitric acid. Each glucose molecule in cellulose nitrate polymer is esterified with three nitrate groups.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters in global, including the following market information:
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)
Global top five Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.45 ?m Pore Sizes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters include Merck, Sartorius, Cytiva, Thermo Fisher, Pall Corporation, GVS, Abcam, Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Geno Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 0.45 ?m Pore Sizes
0.45 to 6 ?m Pore Sizes
Above 6 ?m Pore Sizes
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biopharmaceutical
Food & Beverages
Research Institutes and Academic Centers
Others
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Key companies Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck
Sartorius
Cytiva
Thermo Fisher
Pall Corporation
GVS
Abcam
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Geno Technology
MDI
Macherey-Nagel
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Advansta
Interstate Specialty Products
CHMLAB Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitrocellulose Membrane Filters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitrocellulose Membrane
