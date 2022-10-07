Anti-caking Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-caking Additive in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-caking Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-caking Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Anti-caking Additive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-caking Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcium Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-caking Additive include EVONIK, PPG, Brenntag, ICL Group, Solvay, Cabot Corporation, Agropur Ingredients, ArrMaz and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-caking Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-caking Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anti-caking Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcium Compound
Silicon Dioxide
Other
Global Anti-caking Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anti-caking Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Fertilizer
Cosmetics
Other
Global Anti-caking Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Anti-caking Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-caking Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-caking Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-caking Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Anti-caking Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EVONIK
PPG
Brenntag
ICL Group
Solvay
Cabot Corporation
Agropur Ingredients
ArrMaz
Clariant
Kao Corporation
Forbon
Emulchem
Fertibon
Filtra
Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem
Russian Mining Chemical Company
Tashkent
Guangdong Xinlvyuan
Chemipol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-caking Additive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-caking Additive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-caking Additive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-caking Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-caking Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-caking Additive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-caking Additive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-caking Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-caking Additive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-caking Additive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-caking Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-caking Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-caking Additive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-caking Additive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-caking Additive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-caking Additive Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
