Anti-caking Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-caking Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-caking Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-caking Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Anti-caking Additive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-caking Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-caking Additive include EVONIK, PPG, Brenntag, ICL Group, Solvay, Cabot Corporation, Agropur Ingredients, ArrMaz and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-caking Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-caking Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Anti-caking Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium Compound

Silicon Dioxide

Other

Global Anti-caking Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Anti-caking Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Fertilizer

Cosmetics

Other

Global Anti-caking Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Anti-caking Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-caking Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-caking Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-caking Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Anti-caking Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EVONIK

PPG

Brenntag

ICL Group

Solvay

Cabot Corporation

Agropur Ingredients

ArrMaz

Clariant

Kao Corporation

Forbon

Emulchem

Fertibon

Filtra

Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem

Russian Mining Chemical Company

Tashkent

Guangdong Xinlvyuan

Chemipol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-caking Additive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-caking Additive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-caking Additive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-caking Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-caking Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-caking Additive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-caking Additive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-caking Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-caking Additive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-caking Additive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-caking Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-caking Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-caking Additive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-caking Additive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-caking Additive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-caking Additive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

