Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular IIR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene include ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo), Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material and Panjin Heyun Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular IIR

Halogenated IIR

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Medical Stoppers

Protective Clothing

Sporting Equipment

Others

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

