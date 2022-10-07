Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular IIR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene include ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo), Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material and Panjin Heyun Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Regular IIR
Halogenated IIR
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tires
Medical Stoppers
Protective Clothing
Sporting Equipment
Others
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ExxonMobil
Lanxess
PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
Sibur
JSR
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)
Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
Panjin Heyun Group
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Compani
