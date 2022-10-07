Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Offender Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Offender Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Offender Monitoring include Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Supercom, Attenti, G4S, BI Incorporated, Buddi AI, Corrisoft, Securus Technologies and Geosatis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Offender Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Equipment

Software

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ankle Monitor

Electronic Bracelet

Others

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Offender Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Offender Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcohol Monitoring Systems

Supercom

Attenti

G4S

BI Incorporated

Buddi AI

Corrisoft

Securus Technologies

Geosatis

AMOS Spacecom

Synergye

TRACK

Upstreem

Offenders Electronic Monitoring, LLC.

USA Technologies

Sentinel Offender Services

Satellite Tracking of People

Laipac

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Offender Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Offender Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Offender Monitoring Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Offender Monitoring Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Offender Monitoring Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

