Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Offender Monitoring in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Offender Monitoring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Offender Monitoring include Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Supercom, Attenti, G4S, BI Incorporated, Buddi AI, Corrisoft, Securus Technologies and Geosatis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Offender Monitoring companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Equipment
Software
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ankle Monitor
Electronic Bracelet
Others
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Offender Monitoring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Offender Monitoring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcohol Monitoring Systems
Supercom
Attenti
G4S
BI Incorporated
Buddi AI
Corrisoft
Securus Technologies
Geosatis
AMOS Spacecom
Synergye
TRACK
Upstreem
Offenders Electronic Monitoring, LLC.
USA Technologies
Sentinel Offender Services
BI Incorporated
Satellite Tracking of People
Laipac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Offender Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Offender Monitoring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Offender Monitoring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Offender Monitoring Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Offender Monitoring Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Offender Monitoring Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications