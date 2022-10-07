Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Functional Ceramic Ink Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics include Ferro, Torrecid, Esmalglass-Itaca, Colorobbia, Fritta, Xennia, Dip-tech, Zschimmer-schwarz and Dowstone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Functional Ceramic Ink
Decorative Ceramic Ink
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Automobile
Tableware
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ferro
Torrecid
Esmalglass-Itaca
Colorobbia
Fritta
Xennia
Dip-tech
Zschimmer-schwarz
Dowstone
CREATE-TIDE
Mindst
Mris
Huilong
Santao
Seqian
Jinying
Shandong Sinocera Functional Material
Guangdong Dowstone Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Ceramics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Printing Inks for Glass and Cerami
