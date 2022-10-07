Nickel Briquettes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Briquettes in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel Briquettes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel Briquettes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Nickel Briquettes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel Briquettes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99.6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Briquettes include Nornickel, Vale, BHP Group, Ambatovy, Glencore, Sherritt International, lmplats, Jinchuan Group and Anglo American and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nickel Briquettes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Briquettes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nickel Briquettes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99.6%

Purity 99.8%

Purity 99.9%

Global Nickel Briquettes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nickel Briquettes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Battery

Stainless

Chemical Industry

Medical

Nickel Alloys

Others

Global Nickel Briquettes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nickel Briquettes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Briquettes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Briquettes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Briquettes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Nickel Briquettes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nornickel

Vale

BHP Group

Ambatovy

Glencore

Sherritt International

lmplats

Jinchuan Group

Anglo American

FPX Nickel Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel Briquettes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel Briquettes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel Briquettes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel Briquettes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel Briquettes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel Briquettes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel Briquettes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel Briquettes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel Briquettes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel Briquettes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel Briquettes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Briquettes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Briquettes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Briquettes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Briquettes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Briquettes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nickel Briquettes Market Size Markets, 2021 &

