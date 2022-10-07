Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane include Carlisle, Tremco, Barrett Company, Siplast, Henry Company, Fransyl, Pli-Dek, Minerals Technologies and Hydrotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

Two Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Underground Waterproofing

Tunnel

Deck

Square

Others

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carlisle

Tremco

Barrett Company

Siplast

Henry Company

Fransyl

Pli-Dek

Minerals Technologies

Hydrotech

Soprema

AVM Industries

Hydrotech Membrane Corp.

JV Polymers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

