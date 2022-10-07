Allyl Acetate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allyl Acetate in global, including the following market information:

Global Allyl Acetate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allyl Acetate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Allyl Acetate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allyl Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Allyl Acetate Hydrolysis Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allyl Acetate include Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC), Lyondellbasell Industries, Showa Denko, Daicel, Zouping Mingxing Chemical and Seqens Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Allyl Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allyl Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Allyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Allyl Acetate Hydrolysis Method

Propylene Oxide (PO) Isomerization Method

Global Allyl Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Allyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Butanediol (BDO)

Resin

Coupling Agents

Others

Global Allyl Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Allyl Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allyl Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allyl Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allyl Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Allyl Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)

Lyondellbasell Industries

Showa Denko

Daicel

Zouping Mingxing Chemical

Seqens Group

