Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sheet-based Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane include Sika, Carlisle, Henry Company, GCP Applied Technologies, Newton Waterproofing, AVM Industries, Canlon, European Concrete Additives and WR Meadows and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sheet-based Membrane

Liquid Applied Membrane

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roof

Walls

Tunnels

Others

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

Carlisle

Henry Company

GCP Applied Technologies

Newton Waterproofing

AVM Industries

Canlon

European Concrete Additives

WR Meadows

Tremco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Post-Applied Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market



