Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Liquid Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Polyurethane Liquid Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One Component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Liquid Membrane include Bostik, Sika, Alchimica, Eagle Group, Tecnopol, Krypton Chemical, Emulzer, Maris Polymers and Hongyuan Waterproof, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Liquid Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One Component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Two-component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roof
Exterior Wall
Deck
Balcony
Others
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Liquid Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Liquid Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Liquid Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Polyurethane Liquid Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bostik
Sika
Alchimica
Eagle Group
Tecnopol
Krypton Chemical
Emulzer
Maris Polymers
Hongyuan Waterproof
ISOMAT SA
Cactus Industrial
Ravago Building Solutions
Sunanda Global
ICR SOLUTION
Dr.Fixit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications