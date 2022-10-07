Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather include Huide Science & Technology, Tai Chin Chemical Industry, Toyopolymer, Zhejiang Huafon Synthetic Resins, Zhejiang Hexin Holdings, Great Eastern Resins Industrial, Xuchuan Chemical, DIC CORPORATION and Anhui Sinograce Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Process
Wet Process
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car Seat
Indoor Decorations
Luggage
Footwear
Others
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huide Science & Technology
Tai Chin Chemical Industry
Toyopolymer
Zhejiang Huafon Synthetic Resins
Zhejiang Hexin Holdings
Great Eastern Resins Industrial
Xuchuan Chemical
DIC CORPORATION
Anhui Sinograce Chemical
Huada Chemical
Hongdeli
Wanshun Chemical
Flokser Kimya
Seikoh Chemical
Jiuh Yi Chemical Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Companies in Global Market, by Reve
