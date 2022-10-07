Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather include Huide Science & Technology, Tai Chin Chemical Industry, Toyopolymer, Zhejiang Huafon Synthetic Resins, Zhejiang Hexin Holdings, Great Eastern Resins Industrial, Xuchuan Chemical, DIC CORPORATION and Anhui Sinograce Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Process

Wet Process

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car Seat

Indoor Decorations

Luggage

Footwear

Others

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies Waterborne Polyurethane Resin for Synthetic Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huide Science & Technology

Tai Chin Chemical Industry

Toyopolymer

Zhejiang Huafon Synthetic Resins

Zhejiang Hexin Holdings

Great Eastern Resins Industrial

Xuchuan Chemical

DIC CORPORATION

Anhui Sinograce Chemical

Huada Chemical

Hongdeli

Wanshun Chemical

Flokser Kimya

Seikoh Chemical

Jiuh Yi Chemical Industrial

