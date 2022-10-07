Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate include Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology, Enzytech, Yancheng Huahong Chemical, Henan Tianfu Chemical, Afine Chemicals, Hangzhou J and H Chemical, Henan Wentao Chemical Product, Shanghai Minstar Chemical and Suzhou Health Chemicals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Above 99%

Purity 98%-99%

Others

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flavor and Fragrance

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology

Enzytech

Yancheng Huahong Chemical

Henan Tianfu Chemical

Afine Chemicals

Hangzhou J and H Chemical

Henan Wentao Chemical Product

Shanghai Minstar Chemical

Suzhou Health Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl(S)-

