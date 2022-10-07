Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate include Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology, Enzytech, Yancheng Huahong Chemical, Henan Tianfu Chemical, Afine Chemicals, Hangzhou J and H Chemical, Henan Wentao Chemical Product, Shanghai Minstar Chemical and Suzhou Health Chemicals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity Above 99%
Purity 98%-99%
Others
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Flavor and Fragrance
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology
Enzytech
Yancheng Huahong Chemical
Henan Tianfu Chemical
Afine Chemicals
Hangzhou J and H Chemical
Henan Wentao Chemical Product
Shanghai Minstar Chemical
Suzhou Health Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethyl(S)-3-Hydroxybutyrate Companies
