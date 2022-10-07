Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7388031/global-sprayon-insulation-coatings-forecast-2022-2028-469
Global top five Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings include Akzo Nobel N.V., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, RPM International Inc, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. and Belzona and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Coatings
Acrylic Coatings
Silicone Coatings
Multi-polymeric Matrix Coatings
Others
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metals
Petrochemical
Energy & Power
Automotive
Construction
Others
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Jotun A/S
Hempel A/S
RPM International Inc
PPG Industries Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Belzona
Presserv Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications