Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inverted Roof Insulation Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Inverted Roof Insulation Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inverted Roof Insulation Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inverted Roof Insulation Material include Kingspan, Dupont, Dow, Owens Corning, BASF SE, Bauder, Radmat Building Products, Exiba and URSA Insulation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inverted Roof Insulation Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
Others
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commerical
Residential
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inverted Roof Insulation Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inverted Roof Insulation Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inverted Roof Insulation Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Inverted Roof Insulation Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingspan
Dupont
Dow
Owens Corning
BASF SE
Bauder
Radmat Building Products
Exiba
URSA Insulation
Sunpor
Synthos
Polimeri
Soprema
IKO Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inverted Roof Insulation Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inverted Roof Insulation Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inverted Roof Insulation Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inverted Roof Insulation Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inverted Roof Insulation Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
