Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)
Global top five Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Fiber Reinforced Organic Finish Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material include BASF, Sika AG, Hunter Panels, Rmax, IKO, Hunter, Johns Manville, LafargeHolcim and Tremco Roofing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Organic Finish
Polymer-Coated Fiberglass Finish
Others
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commerical
Residential
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)
Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)
Key companies Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Sika AG
Hunter Panels
Rmax
IKO
Hunter
Johns Manville
LafargeHolcim
Tremco Roofing
DuPont Performance Building Solutions
Carlisle
Xtratherm
SOPREMA
GAF
Atlas
Hapri Insulation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
