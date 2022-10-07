Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Heat resistant grade is a special grade of PMMA for excellent resistance to high temperature and to surface scratching. Outstanding transparency and weatherability are equivalent to general PMMA. This material is applied to parts that require high thermal stability such as high intensity lamps.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heat Deflection Temperature?100? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) include R?hm, Trinseo, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, LX MMA, Lotte MCC, Chi Mei and Wanhua Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heat Deflection Temperature?100?
Heat Deflection Temperature?110?
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Lighting
Housewares
Optical
Automobile
Architectural
Others
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
R?hm
Trinseo
SABIC
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
LX MMA
Lotte MCC
Chi Mei
Wanhua Chemical
Kuraray
Plaskolite
Asahi Kasei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Resistant Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Resistant Polymethyl Meth
