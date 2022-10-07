Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilton)

Global top five Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthesis Metalworking Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid include Exxon Mobil Corporation, ELDON?S, MOTUL TECH, ENEOS Corporation, Morris Lubricants, Castrol, Quaker Houghton, COSMO Oil and Master, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthesis Metalworking Fluid

Semisynthetic Metalworking Fluid

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

Others

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilton)

Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilton)

Key companies Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

ELDON?S

MOTUL TECH

ENEOS Corporation

Morris Lubricants

Castrol

Quaker Houghton

COSMO Oil

Master

HAI LU JYA HE

MORESCO Corporation

Q8Oils

Millers Oils

CRC Industries

Benz

International Lubricants

DuBois

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Soluble Metalworking Fluid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Solu

