Impact Resistant PMMA Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PMMA is excellent in impact resistance compared to general glasses, but relatively lower among plastics so it is demanded to be improved in this respect. Eg: LG MMA has improved the impact resistance of PMMA using acrylic rubbers, and maintained the weatherability. Impact resistant grade of PMMA is applied to the area where impact strength is required such as signboards, lightings, displays, and vending machines.In addition, by maintaining high gloss, excellent color, outstanding scratch resistance and great weathering resistance, it can be widely applied to electrical and electronic parts, as well as deco sheets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Impact Resistant PMMA in global, including the following market information:

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Impact Resistant PMMA companies in 2021 (%)

The global Impact Resistant PMMA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Impact Resistant PMMA include R?hm, Trinseo, LX MMA, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Lotte MCC, Chi Mei and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Impact Resistant PMMA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent

Opaque

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Architectural

Others

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Impact Resistant PMMA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Impact Resistant PMMA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Impact Resistant PMMA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Impact Resistant PMMA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

R?hm

Trinseo

LX MMA

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Lotte MCC

Chi Mei

Kuraray

Plaskolite

Asahi Kasei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Impact Resistant PMMA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Impact Resistant PMMA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Impact Resistant PMMA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Impact Resistant PMMA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Impact Resistant PMMA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Impact Resistant PMMA Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impact Resistant PMMA Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Impact Resistant PMMA Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impact Resistant PMMA Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

