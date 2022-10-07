Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) are elastomers based on a polyethylene backbone. POEs offer low density and high flexibility and are commonly used to impact modify PE and PP compounds or to make PE and PP molded products more flexible. They can be used in injection molding, extrusion, film and compounding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Grade POE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer include Dow, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, SABIC SK Nexlene and ExxonMobil Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Grade POE
General Grade POE
Extrusion Grade POE
Others
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Parts
Consumer Products
Wire & Cable
Medical Equipment
Packaging Industry
Others
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
LG Chem
Mitsui Chemicals
Borealis
SABIC SK Nexlene
ExxonMobil Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene Based Polyolefin Elastomer Product Type
