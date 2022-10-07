Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Acrylic Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)
Global top five Industrial Acrylic Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Acrylic Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken, Nitto Denko, DuPont, Loxeal and Mapei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based
Solvent-based
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Industry
Heavy Industry
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Acrylic Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Acrylic Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Acrylic Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)
Key companies Industrial Acrylic Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Henkel
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Soken
Nitto Denko
DuPont
Loxeal
Mapei
Avery Dennison
Tesa SE
LG Chem
Berry Plastics
Mitsubishi Chemical
Pidilite Industries
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Ashland
Franklin International
Huntsman
Illinois Tool Works
LORD Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Acrylic Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications