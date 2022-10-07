Artificial Wood Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Wood Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Artificial Wood Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Wood Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Wood Adhesive include ADITYA POLYMERS., SHREE CHEMICALS., RACHNA CHEMICALS PVT. LTD, Aman International, Benson Polymers Limited, Astra Chemtech Private Limited, Reliable Corporation, Bhavika Enterprise and Amar Decor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Wood Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Adhesive

Synthetic Adhesive

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Floor

Roof

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Wood Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Wood Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Wood Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Artificial Wood Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADITYA POLYMERS.

SHREE CHEMICALS.

RACHNA CHEMICALS PVT. LTD

Aman International

Benson Polymers Limited

Astra Chemtech Private Limited

Reliable Corporation

Bhavika Enterprise

Amar Decor

Associated Fastening Products, Inc.

Wisconsin Oven Corp.

United Resin Corp.

Master Bond, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Wood Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Wood Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Wood Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Wood Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Wood Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Wood Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Wood Adhesive Companies

4 S

