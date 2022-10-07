Malleable Iron Accessories Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Malleable Iron Accessories in global, including the following market information:
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Malleable Iron Accessories companies in 2021 (%)
The global Malleable Iron Accessories market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
White Heart Malleable Iron Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Malleable Iron Accessories include Viking Group Inc, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Mueller Industries, Inc, Smith-Cooper (Anvil International), Matco-Norca, Ward Manufacturing LLC, Odlewnia Zawiercie, BIS Pipe Fitting Industry and Golden Highope Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Malleable Iron Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
White Heart Malleable Iron
Black Heart Malleable Iron
Pearlitic Malleable Iron
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Construction Industry
Manufacturing
Others
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Malleable Iron Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Malleable Iron Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Malleable Iron Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Malleable Iron Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Viking Group Inc
American Cast Iron Pipe Company
Mueller Industries, Inc
Smith-Cooper (Anvil International)
Matco-Norca
Ward Manufacturing LLC
Odlewnia Zawiercie
BIS Pipe Fitting Industry
Golden Highope Industrial
Georg Fischer
Hebei Jianzhi Casting Group
Jainsons Industries
Crane Fluid Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Malleable Iron Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Malleable Iron Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Malleable Iron Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Malleable Iron Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Malleable Iron Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Malleable Iron Accessories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Malleable Iron Accessories Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Malleable Iron Accessories Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Malleable
