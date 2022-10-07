Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polycrystalline diamond compact blanks (PCD for short) is a composite superhard material sintered with diamond mixed powder and cemented carbide matrix under high temperature and high pressure. The diamond crystals in the diamond layer of PCD are disordered, isotropic, without cleavage planes, and have the high hardness, high wear resistance and high thermal conductivity of diamond; the cemented carbide layer as the substrate has high impact toughness and high thermal conductivity. Solderability. Therefore, PCD is especially suitable for non-ferrous and non-metallic cutting tools and supporting wear parts of various instruments and equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pieces)

Global top five Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

40-50mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) include Element Six, Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Beijing Worldia Diamond, Henan Blldiamond, Henan Sifang Diamond, Henan RZDiamond, Sumitomo Electric Carbide, Asahi Diamond Industrial and Funik Ultrahard Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market, by Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Segment Percentages, by Diameter, 2021 (%)

40-50mm

50-60mm

Above 60mm

Others

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-metal Processing Equipment

Metal Processing Equipment

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pieces)

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pieces)

Key companies Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Element Six

Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Beijing Worldia Diamond

Henan Blldiamond

Henan Sifang Diamond

Henan RZDiamond

Sumitomo Electric Carbide

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Funik Ultrahard Material

LINKUT Precision Tools

TIGRA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Diameter

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks (PCD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polycrystalline Diamond Compact Blanks

