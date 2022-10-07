Global and United States High-voltage MOSFET Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
High-voltage MOSFET market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-voltage MOSFET market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the High-voltage MOSFET market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Junction Tube
Insulated Gate
Others
Segment by Application
Electric Vehicles
High-Capacity Networks
Industrial Applications
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Infineon Technologies
ON Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
ROHM Semiconductor
NXP Semiconductors
Texas Instruments
Microchip
Power Integrations
Vishay
Broadcom
Analog Devices
IXYS
Toshiba
Renesas
Powerex
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-voltage MOSFET Product Introduction
1.2 Global High-voltage MOSFET Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global High-voltage MOSFET Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global High-voltage MOSFET Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States High-voltage MOSFET Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States High-voltage MOSFET Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States High-voltage MOSFET Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 High-voltage MOSFET Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High-voltage MOSFET in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High-voltage MOSFET Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 High-voltage MOSFET Market Dynamics
1.5.1 High-voltage MOSFET Industry Trends
1.5.2 High-voltage MOSFET Market Drivers
1.5.3 High-voltage MOSFET Market Challenges
1.5.4 High-voltage MOSFET Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 High-voltage MOSFET Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Junction Tube
2.1.2 Insulated Gate
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global High-voltage MOSFET Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global High-voltage MOSFET Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global High-voltage MOSFET Sales i
